LSU Police nab man on domestic abuse charges

Chad Brown

BATON ROUGE - Police with Louisiana State University say they've arrested a man accused of domestic abuse.

According to a police report, on Aug. 31, 2019, Chad Brown, 20, forced his way into his girlfriend's apartment, shoved her, and shook her before punching a hole in her bathroom wall.

When police caught up with Brown on Jan. 8, they say he admitted to punching a hole in the wall and offered to pay for the damages.

Police say Brown also later admitted to manhandling his girlfriend in the past, but said he only did so in self-defense.

Brown was arrested on charges of simple criminal damage, battery of a dating partner, and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.