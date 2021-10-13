69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU Police looking for two accused of stealing golf cart day of LSU-Auburn game

Tuesday, October 12 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for two men accused of stealing a golf cart from LSU's campus the day of the Tigers' home game vs Auburn.

The LSU Police Department released a picture Tuesday of the two suspects sitting in the golf cart in LSU gear: one wearing a Joe Burrow jersey and the other in a purple hoodie. Police said the theft happened Oct. 2. 

No further details surrounding the crime were immediately available. 

Anyone with information should contact LSUPD at 225-578-3231 or through the LSUPD website.

