LSU Police looking for two accused of stealing golf cart day of LSU-Auburn game

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for two men accused of stealing a golf cart from LSU's campus the day of the Tigers' home game vs Auburn.

The LSU Police Department released a picture Tuesday of the two suspects sitting in the golf cart in LSU gear: one wearing a Joe Burrow jersey and the other in a purple hoodie. Police said the theft happened Oct. 2.

No further details surrounding the crime were immediately available.

Anyone with information should contact LSUPD at 225-578-3231 or through the LSUPD website.