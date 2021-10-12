83°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU Police looking for 2 who stole golf cart day of LSU-Auburn game
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for two men accused of stealing a golf cart from LSU's campus the day of the Tigers' home game vs Auburn.
The LSU Police Department released a picture Tuesday of the two suspects sitting in the golf cart in LSU gear: one wearing a Joe Burrow jersey and the other in a purple hoodie. Police said the theft happened Oct. 2.
No further details surrounding the crime were immediately available.
Trending News
Anyone with information should contact LSUPD at 225-578-3231 or through the LSUPD website.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana DSNAP application window closing Wednesday
-
Video shows murder suspect walking up to deadly double shooting scene
-
News 2 Geaux: DSNAP application extension ends Wednesday
-
Man accused of killing spree transported to EBR Parish Prison
-
News 2 Geaux: Funeral preparations underway for Master Trooper Adam Gaubert
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans frustrated with Coach O after loss in Lexington
-
Dutchtown running back Dylan Sampson breaks Eddie Lacy's career rushing record
-
Tackling woes, issues with defense continue to plague LSU in loss to...
-
LSU loses big to Kentucky, what's next for Tiger football
-
Southeastern wins shootout with Nicholls to end five game road trip