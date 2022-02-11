Latest Weather Blog
LSU police identify four suspects wanted for burglarizing dorm rooms, stealing car on campus
BATON ROUGE - Police have identified four suspects accused of breaking into multiple dorm rooms and stealing a vehicle at an on-campus student housing complex.
The LSU Police Department said the crimes happened between the hours of 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Marvin Keith Jones and Donte Jones are wanted for burglary of an inhabited dwelling and theft of a motor vehicle. Officers say all dorm room doors were unlocked at the time of the robbery.
Police are looking for twin juveniles also involved in the burglaries, according to a search warrant filed at the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court's office. The pair are each facing the same charges as Marvin and Donte.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact LSU Police at (225)578-3231.
