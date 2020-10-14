82°
LSU Police ask for public's assistance in identifying suspect for multiple on-campus vehicle burglaries

BATON ROUGE - LSU Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man believed to be responsible for several vehicle burglaries on campus.

Authorities say the multiple burglaries occurred in the Nicholson Gateway parking lots, located on LSU's campus.

Those with information are urged to contact LSUPD or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.

