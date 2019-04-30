LSU police arrest man who allegedly damaged car, stole cash

BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a man after a vehicle on LSU's campus was damaged.

On Monday officers were dispatched to the corner of Aster Street and Alaska Street in reference to a suspicious person. According to the arrest report, a woman told officers she was approached by a man not wearing a shirt who was standing near a gold car. The woman said she fled the scene, fearing for her safety.

The man, later identified as Tristan Kelley, told officers he was waiting in the car for someone taking an exam. It was discovered that Kelley had an active warrant for his arrest, and he was taken into custody. While being searched, authorities found $373 in Kelley's pocket.

During the course of the investigation, authorities contacted the owner of the vehicle. After returning to the vehicle, the woman said she noticed the front windshield was broken and approximately $400 was missing. She also told authorities she had previously been in an altercation with Kelley off campus.

Kelley was charged with fugitive from probation and parole, simple damage to property, and theft.