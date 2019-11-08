LSU police arrest man for sneaking into couple's room, filming them

BATON ROUGE – LSU Police arrested a man for allegedly sneaking into a couple’s room and secretly recording their intimate moments. Police say they learned about the alleged incident from a friend of the victims.

According to a police report, a woman told authorities she was visiting a friend who revealed that 18-year-old Corian Glover tried to show him a video of two people having sex. He said the video was taken sometime in September 2019. She went on to tell police the friend also said Glover snapped a picture of the two acquaintances while they were sleeping. The friend said the picture was taken in November 2019.

The two victims who Glover allegedly recorded and took a picture of also spoke with authorities, telling them they’d never consented to having their intimate behavior recorded and didn’t even know Glover was in the room at the time of their encounters.

They said they confronted Glover about the pictures and while still in their presence, he deleted the images from his camera roll.

But a police report says when Glover was questioned by authorities and consented to having his phone searched, the videos and pictures were still on his phone. Police say he also admitted to entering the victim’s room without consent and recording them while they were sleeping.

Glover was arrested and charged with video voyeurism, unauthorized entry, and burglary.