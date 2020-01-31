LSU Police apprehend two men in connection with vehicle theft

BATON ROUGE - LSU Police say two men have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 26 burglary of a vehicle from the Sorority Row parking lot.

Police say on Thursday morning, around 3:12 a.m., they saw 20-year-old Troy Williams and 21-year-old Reginald Whitfield in a Honda Civic that they immediately recognized as stolen.

Police report pulling the Honda over and discovering that the driver, Whitfield, was unable to provide officers with proof of a license or car insurance.

Williams, who was the passenger, had an active NCIC Fugitive Warrant out of East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) for simple burglary of a vehicle.

While having the vehicle towed, police discovered two guns hidden under its hood, near the battery compartment.

LSU police determined that one of the firearms was reported stolen out of EBRSO.

Williams was arrested and booked on four counts of simple burglary and theft of a firearm.

Whitfield was, likewise, arrested and booked on charges that include illegal possession of stolen firearms, simple burglary and of being a felon in possession of a firearm.