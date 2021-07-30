79°
LSU point guard Javonte Smart signs deal with Miami Heat
BATON ROUGE - LSU guard Javonte Smart signed a deal with the Miami Heat Thursday after going undrafted during the NBA Draft.
The former Scotlandville Hornet is known as a standout in the SEC.
He led the league in assists with 4.0 per game and was fifth in assist-turnover ratio at 1.52 while averaging 16 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.
Smart also led the SEC in three-point field goal percentage at 40.2 and was second in three-pointers made with 70.
