LSU point guard Javonte Smart signs deal with Miami Heat

1 hour 53 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, July 30 2021 Jul 30, 2021 July 30, 2021 6:31 AM July 30, 2021 in News
Source: ESPN
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU guard Javonte Smart signed a deal with the Miami Heat Thursday after going undrafted during the NBA Draft.

The former Scotlandville Hornet is known as a standout in the SEC.

He led the league in assists with 4.0 per game and was fifth in assist-turnover ratio at 1.52 while averaging 16 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

Smart also led the SEC in three-point field goal percentage at 40.2 and was second in three-pointers made with 70.

