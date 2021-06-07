80°
LSU trails Oregon in Regional final

1 hour 45 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, June 07 2021
Source: WBRZ - TV
By: Michael R Cauble

The LSU Tiger baseball team couldn't have had a better start in their Regional final against homestanding Oregon, however what followed after that first inning has the Tigers trailing in an elimination game.

LSU starting pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard fired a hitless first inning and the Tiger bats responded with a big Gavin Dugas two-run home run in the bottom of the first.

Unfortunately that was short lived as freshman pitcher Ty Floyd replaced Hilliard in the second and the Oregon Ducks quickly started hitting him, scoring two runs in the second.

Michael Fowler replaced Floyd in the third, but the results were the same as the Ducks touched up Fowler for a home run as well.

Dugas would help LSU respond with a solo shot to start the bottom of the fourth, but the Ducks were leading 5-3 nearing the mid-way point of the game. 

