LSU players react to Miles firing on Twitter

4 years 3 weeks 6 days ago Sunday, September 25 2016
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – After 11 years at the helm of LSU Football, LSU dismissed head coach Les Miles Sunday. Both current and former players took to Twitter to react to the news:

Derrius Guice tweeted, "We literally have the worst support." That tweet was later deleted.

Many players posted photos of themselves and Miles. Running back Nick Brossette tweeted, “The main reason I came to LSU is coach Miles.”

