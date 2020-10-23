LSU players react to Miles firing on Twitter

BATON ROUGE – After 11 years at the helm of LSU Football, LSU dismissed head coach Les Miles Sunday. Both current and former players took to Twitter to react to the news:

Derrius Guice tweeted, "We literally have the worst support." That tweet was later deleted.

Many players posted photos of themselves and Miles. Running back Nick Brossette tweeted, “The main reason I came to LSU is coach Miles.”

Damn end of an era at LSU — Jeremy Hill (@JeremyHill33) September 25, 2016

Nothing but love for this guy...it was a pleasure boss?? pic.twitter.com/73KTtbYmhK — TRISTAN. (@MaeaTeuhema) September 25, 2016

Thank You Coach Miles!! pic.twitter.com/ODyfY8h5pb — Nick Brossette (@NBrossette) September 25, 2016

Business is business but there's always that emotional attachment. — G2 Greg Gilmore (@The_GilmoreEra) September 25, 2016

A true players coach, Thank you for recruiting me and giving me a chance! One Love ??? pic.twitter.com/3IDIvfi2F6 — Duke Riley (@1Goal1Dream) September 25, 2016

Never got to fully play for Les, but he will remain a legend to me and my family. — Layton Garnett (@LaytonGarnett) September 25, 2016

Damn... love ya coach ??? #Legendary — DJ Chark (@DJChark82) September 25, 2016

Here's to the man that gave me a chance. This man was more than a coach to me, and I am honored to have been able to call him my coach. pic.twitter.com/xgAYBOVThu — Colby Delahoussaye (@ColbyDely) September 25, 2016

I will remember @LSUCoachMiles final speech as my head coach for the rest of my life. Thank you for an opportunity coach. You will be missed — Zach Von Rosenberg (@ZVR09) September 25, 2016

We appreciate all u done for us Thank You @LSUCoachMiles ?? — Cameron Lewis (@_31Savage) September 25, 2016

Tough Times, Call On God, He Will See You Through ???????? pic.twitter.com/6vk8DiRY6o — DEVIN WHITE (@DevinWhite_24) September 25, 2016

Thank you coach for the best college experience any player could have. It was a true blessing running out of that tunnel with you!! — Christian LaCouture (@lacouture91) September 25, 2016