LSU places Jayden Daniels billboard in Las Vegas prior to PAC-12 Championship
BATON ROUGE - LSU's Heisman campaign for Jayden Daniels decided to get creative with how they promote the quarterback.
According to the LSU football Twitter account, a billboard promoting Daniels was placed in Las Vegas Friday.
The Best Player In College Football— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 1, 2023
?? Las Vegas, Nevada https://t.co/UuefLCpYBe pic.twitter.com/MPPOKDGbLq
Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr., who are competing with Daniels for the Heisman Trophy, play in Las Vegas for the PAC-12 Championship Friday night at 7:00 p.m..
