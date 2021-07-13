72°
LSU pitchers Jaden Hill and Landon Marceaux both drafted to MLB
LSU pitcher Jaden Hill was selected in the second round with the 44th overall pick by the Colorado Rockies in the 2021 MLB Draft.
Hill was a projected first round pick, before tearing his UCL during the 2021 season. He finished his junior season 2-3 with a 6.67 ERA in 7 appearances.
36 picks later, fellow right hand pitcher Ladon Marceaux was selected No. 80 overall by the Los Angeles Angels.
Meanwhile, right hand pitcher Devin Fontenot didn't hear his name called after the first two days of the draft and will return to LSU for another season.
I’m back! Fired up and preparing to help lead my teammates and Tiger Nation back to the promised land! @LSUCoachJ @JKelly_49 @LSUbaseball #Year????#LetsGeaux— Devin Fontenot (@Fontenot_28) July 13, 2021
