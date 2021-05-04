LSU pitcher Matt Beck takes full swing at his shot at the plate

Typically college baseball pitchers aren't allowed to hit. Their coaches view their worth to great to risk with getting hit by the ball, or quite possibly they're just not great hitters and never were in high school.

That can't be said about LSU fifth year senior Matt Beck. Beck said he hit .420 at ASH in Alexandria and gave it up when he came to Baton Rouge to play with the Tigers.

While his final year on campus hasn't been ideal, Beck has had to battle arm injuries that's sidelined him for two months, on Monday night against Southern Beck was offered the chance to pick up a bat and take his turn at the plate. The LSU pitcher didn't miss his shot.

In the eight inning Beck fought off two pitches and faced an 0-2 count when he went with the pitch and delivered a well hit single to right field. His Tiger teammates went wild in the dugout.

“Certainly, the highlight of the game was Matthew Beck’s pinch hit,” LSU head coach Paul Mainieri said. “That was a rip to right field; those pitchers just make hitting look so easy, it’s amazing. Matthew is a wonderful young man, the type of young man you’d be proud to have as a son.

“He’s just one of the best kids I’ve had the privilege of coaching, and he’s been a great motivator for our team all year. I just wanted to give him the opportunity to get out there in front of a crowd at least one more time, and it was a great moment for Matthew and all of his teammates.”