LSU PD responding to robbery on campus
BATON ROUGE- LSU PD is responding to a robbery on campus late Sunday night.
The robbery was reported around 8 p.m. on Forestry Lane. LSU Checkpoint tweeted out to students to stay alert in use caution in the area.
?? LSU EOC Alert: Reported simple robbery on Forestry Ln. Use caution in the area. LSUPD is on scene. ?? pic.twitter.com/g8fIsdQv7N— LSU Checkpoint (@LSUCheckpoint) April 29, 2019
