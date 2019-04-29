72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU PD responding to robbery on campus

2 hours 12 minutes 44 seconds ago Sunday, April 28 2019 Apr 28, 2019 April 28, 2019 10:43 PM April 28, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- LSU PD is responding to a robbery on campus late Sunday night.

The robbery was reported around 8 p.m. on Forestry Lane. LSU Checkpoint tweeted out to students to stay alert in use caution in the area.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days