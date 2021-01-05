43°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU ordered to release unredacted police records related to Derrius Guice case
BATON ROUGE - A judge has signed an order mandating that LSU release unredacted police records related to a video voyeurism charge involving former football star Derrius Guice and a former student.
Judge Janice Clark sided with the victim and USA Today in a public records lawsuit that asked the university to release records related to the case, which allegedly involved Guice sharing a partially nude photo of the victim.
For three months, the university has refused to turn over the records to the victim or USA Today. The order also mandates that LSU pays $100 for that it has withheld the police report.
Click here to read the full judgment
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LDEQ investigation determines smell origin
-
Ascension Councilman and Parish President at odds over drainage masterplan
-
Deadly shooting off Plank Rd. claims at least 1 life Tuesday night
-
Those 70 and older getting their first dose of vaccine this week...
-
Amite's DeVonta Smith wins Heisman Awards for college football's best