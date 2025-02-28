Latest Weather Blog
LSU opens the Frisco College Classic Friday afternoon against Kansas State
FRISCO, Texas - LSU baseball begins its first weekend road test with a matchup against Kansas State on Friday afternoon in the Frisco College Baseball Classic.
The Tigers are coming off a top-20 matchup against Dallas Baptist University, where they prevailed 7-3 over the 17th-ranked Patriots on Wednesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Second baseman Daniel Dickinson homered and drove in three runs and starting pitcher Conner Ware threw four perfect innings to help LSU secure the win.
Kansas State is 4-4 this season, and the Wildcats are riding a three-game winning streak with victories over No. 5 Arkansas, Michigan and No. 22 TCU.
LSU has a 12-8 all-time record against Kansas State and the teams last met in the 2023 Karbach Round Rock Classic, where the Tigers posted a 7-3 victory over the Wildcats.
First pitch between LSU and Kansas State is set for Friday at 2:00 P.M. The Tigers face Nebraska on Saturday at 4:00 P.M. and Sam Houston on Sunday at 4:00 P.M.
All three games will be streamed live on D1Baseball.com and broadcast on LSU Sports Radio Network.
