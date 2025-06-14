Latest Weather Blog
LSU opens College World Series with SEC clash against Arkansas on Saturday night
OMAHA, NE - The journey to secure LSU's 8th baseball national championship begins on Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The Tigers hold a 48-15 overall record this season and are the No. 6 National Seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The LSU pitching staff enters the College World Series ranked in the Top 10 in the nation in three major statistical categories. They are No. 3 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (11.8), No. 6 in hits allowed per nine innings (7.32) and No. 9 in team ERA (3.82).
At the plate, LSU enters the College World Series No. 5 in the SEC in team batting average (.299), No. 2 in the league in on-base percentage (.414), No. 3 in runs scored with 511, No. 3 in hits with 627 and No. 2 in doubles with 129.
Arkansas, the No. 3 National Seed, is undefeated in the NCAA Tournament after sweeping through the Regional and Super Regional in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The Razorback are 48-13 this season and have been the top offensive team in the SEC throughout this season, batting .313 with 113 doubles, eight triples, 124 home runs and 49 steals in 64 attempts.
LSU leads the all-time series with Arkansas, 79-45, and the Tigers have won 15 of the past 20 and nine of the past 13 SEC regular-season series versus the Razorbacks, including a 2-1 series victory earlier this season (May 9-11) in Baton Rouge.
LHP Kade Anderson will start on the mound for the Tigers and LHP Zach Root is expected to start for the Razorbacks.
First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. Saturday and will air on ESPN.
