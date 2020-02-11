LSU opening 2022 & 2023 football seasons against Florida State; Superdome hosting first game

BATON ROUGE - LSU and Florida State will meet in back-to-back season-openers for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The games will be played in New Orleans and Orlando, respectively.

LSU Athletics announced on Tuesday that the reigning champion Tigers will begin the two-game series against the Seminoles at the Superdome on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. The second game will come Sept. 3, 2023 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

LSU is 2-7 all-time against Florida State, and the 2022 meeting will be the first between the teams since 1991.

"LSU and Florida State are two of college football's most iconic brands, and we look forward to renewing this series," said Peter Derzis, ESPN senior vice president of college sports programming and ESPN Events. "When scheduling neutral-site games, our goal is always to provide fans and viewers an incredible matchup, and we feel we've done exactly that with these highly-anticipated events."

The two-game series with Florida State continues a scheduling trend for the Tigers that will see LSU play high-profile non-conference games for the remainder of the decade. LSU plays host to Texas in Tiger Stadium this year after traveling to face the Longhorns in 2019.