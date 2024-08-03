LSU Olympians: Sha'Carri Richardson wins silver in the 100 meter dash

PARIS - Sha’Carri Richardson is the second fastest woman in the world.

The former LSU Tiger ran a 10.87 in the 100-meter final of the Paris Olympics on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to catch St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred.

Alfred earned her nation’s first-ever Olympic medal with a time of 10.72. Richardson finished behind Alfred in both the semifinal and the final.

American Melissa Jefferson finished third with a time of 10.92. It's the first time the United States has had two women (Richardson, Jefferson) on the 100-meter podium since 1996.

Richardson joins three other LSU athletes—Team USA's Brooks Curry, Team USA's Vernon Norwood and Mexico's Juan Celaya-Hernandez—with silver medals at this year's games. Richardson is the 48th LSU athlete to medal at the Olympics.