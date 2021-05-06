LSU officials to finalize Kim Mulkey's contract Thursday

BATON ROUGE - During a Thursday meeting, LSU officials will finalize details related to the university's contract with its new Women's Basketball Coach, Kim Mulkey.

Mulkey's hiring was based on her record of success. A known champion, she was a Pan-American gold medalist in 1983, an Olympic gold medalist in 1984, and went on to become the first person in NCAA women's basketball history to win a national championship as a player, assistant coach, and head coach.

Mulkey earned three NCAA championships as the coach of Baylor in 2005, 2012, and 2019 and was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.

The award-winning athlete and coach is currently recognized as LSU Athletics Director, Scott Woodward's most prominent hire in his two-year tenure with the school.

Seeing as Mulkey's record of success is unmatched, hiring her would necessitate a substantial salary, and LSU appears ready to provide as such by means of a $2.5 million contract.

Mulkey is expected to agree to stay on with the university for eight years under terms that include a $3.3 million raise in 2029 as well as a host of performance-based incentives.

Some of these incentives include $65,000 for the Southeastern Conference, $150,000 for a National Title, and $15,000 if LSU finishes in the top ten.

Though the job comes with numerous perks, Mulkey says she isn't joining the LSU community simply for the money.

During a recent event, Mulkey addressed a gathered crowd, stating, "And the first thing you're going to wonder is, "God, she got a boatload of money!""

As the crowd laughed, Mulkey continued, "My boat does not float because of money. It did take some money to get me away from Baylor, but that wasn't the deciding factor. I can assure you, anyone that knows me, knows I'll wear the same warm up for the whole season in practice because I'm too lazy to go spend money and buy something else."

LSU's Board of Supervisors will confirm Mulkey's contract details during their Thursday meeting at 8:30 a.m.