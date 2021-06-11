90°
LSU officially opening Tiger Stadium for tours

2 hours 10 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, June 11 2021 Jun 11, 2021 June 11, 2021 12:14 PM June 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE- Beginning Monday, June 14 LSU football fans can take a walking tour of Tiger Stadium. 

LSU Athletics says tours include walking through the Bill Lawton Room, The Ready Room, The Jeff Boss Locker Room and the players' tunnel. During the 45-minute tour, fans can also touch the iconic "WIN" bar.

Tours will be held Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. except Wednesday when the morning tour will start at 9 a.m.

Walking tours are $10 for adults and $5 for children and tickets must be purchased 24 hours in advance at www.LSUsports.net/tours.

