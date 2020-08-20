Latest Weather Blog
LSU offering free COVID-19 testing after report of 22 positive cases
BATON ROUGE - LSU is offering free testing for students and faculty after the university reported that over 20 people from the LSU community tested positive for COVID-19.
LSU is offering testing at two sites on campus after the university confirmed that 22 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, August 15.
Testing is available from Thursday, August 20 until Saturday, August 29 and is located in front of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and on the corner of Tower Drive and Free Speech Plaza in front of the Student Union.
Hours of operations will be from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
All tests are free and do not require insurance. Expect results within three to five days.
Anyone interested in receiving a free test should pre-register here and enter LSU's zip code (70803) when asked. After registration is complete print the voucher and present it at the testing site.
On-site registration is also available, but pre-registration is recommended.
If any student is experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms they can contact the Student Health Center; testing will be available at the clinic once recommended by a staff member.
