67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal indefinitely suspended

9 hours 45 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, October 26 2020 Oct 26, 2020 October 26, 2020 1:36 PM October 26, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron announced Monday that offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal has been suspended indefinitely from the team.

"I don't know when he will be back," Orgeron told reporters on his Monday Zoom call.

Cam Wire started in place of Rosenthal at left tackle for the second time this season against South Carolina. He has played in all four games this season and his head coach has liked what he has seen so far.

"I'm very impressed with Cam. We recruited Cam. He's gotten better and better and better," Orgeron said. "He's banged up a little bit also. He's got to stay healthy. If Cam couldn't go, we'd have to put in Charles Turner, our second team left tackle."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days