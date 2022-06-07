Latest Weather Blog
LSU names its new executive vice president, provost
BATON ROUGE, (AP) - Louisiana State University has named its next executive vice president and provost, pending approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors.
News outlets report Stacia Haynie was selected after a national search for the job. She has served as the school's interim executive vice president and provost since April and replaces Richard Koubek, who departed from the role in July to begin a new job as president of Michigan Technological University.
Haynie will help oversee all instruction and student support, among other duties. She'll be the chief operating officer at LSU reporting directly to the president and will act as the university's chief administrative officer in LSU President F. King Alexander's absence.
Haynie says she looks forward to working together to enhance their student success and the scholarly and creative work of their faculty.
