LSU names Daronte Jones as new defensive coordinator

Image: LSU Football

BATON ROUGE - Head Coach Ed Orgeron announced Tuesday that LSU has officially hired Daronte Jones as the new defensive coordinator.

Jones previously coached alongside former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda for one season at Wisconsin in 2015.

In the last five years, Jones spent his time coaching in the NFL as the defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings.

Previously, he has also coached with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins.

"Daronte is a great addition to our staff," Orgeron said. "We did a lot of research and talked to a lot of coaches including Dave (Aranda) and every person we spoke with raved about his knowledge and passion for the game. He's going to bring tremendous energy to our defense and he will put our players in position to make plays, no matter the situation or scheme. Daronte spent a year working with Dave (Aranda) at Wisconsin and he's learned from some of the best in the game during his five years in the NFL and I know that he's going to do a great job with our defense. I'm excited he's going to be an LSU Tiger."

Jones joined the Vikings after coaching the secondary for the Cincinnati Bengals for two years (2018-19) and two years as assistant defensive backs coach with the Miami Dolphins (2016-17).

"I want to thank Coach Orgeron, athletic director Scott Woodard and the administration for this opportunity," Jones said. "I am blessed and thankful to be part of the LSU family, community, and the strong traditions of this program. Geaux Tigers.

While coaching the Minnesota Vikings, the team ranked among the top 10 in the NFL in interceptions with 15.