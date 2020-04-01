LSU moving summer, intersession courses online amid 'uncertainty' due to outbreak

BATON ROUGE - LSU announced Wednesday it is moving all classes until the fall semester online amid uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.

LSU moved all of its remaining classes in the spring semester online last month in response to the virus but hadn't shared a plan for summer course until Wednesday afternoon.

The university now says it plans on having all classes for the spring intersession, summer session, and summer intersession will be moving online.

There is no plan to move the upcoming fall semester online at this time.

You can find more details here: https://lsu.edu/coronavirus/messages/email/04-01-student-update.php