LSU-Missouri basketball game postponed; Tigers will take on Ole Miss Saturday
LSU Basketball will take on Missouri at a later date due to positive COVID tests and quarantines among Missouri's basketball program.
The SEC announced Friday that the Tigers will instead take on Ole Miss Saturday night due to the Rebel's previously scheduled game having been moved around as well. The two were originally scheduled to meet Feb. 17.
No date has been set for LSU and Missouri's make-up game at this time.
