47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU-Missouri basketball game postponed; Tigers will take on Ole Miss Saturday

3 hours 4 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, January 08 2021 Jan 8, 2021 January 08, 2021 1:20 PM January 08, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: ESPN

LSU Basketball will take on Missouri at a later date due to positive COVID tests and quarantines among Missouri's basketball program.

The SEC announced Friday that the Tigers will instead take on Ole Miss Saturday night due to the Rebel's previously scheduled game having been moved around as well.  The two were originally scheduled to meet Feb. 17. 

No date has been set for LSU and Missouri's make-up game at this time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days