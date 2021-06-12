LSU Men's Track wins NCAA outdoors National Championship

The LSU men's track team has won it's fifth NCAA outdoor title with a dominating showing at the NCAA Championships at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Strong showings in both the track and field events at the national championships allowed the LSU Tigers to distance themselves from the rest of the competition.

JuVaughn Harrison once again pulled off the rare double-double as he won the long jump and high jump competitions, repeating the feat he first perfected in the indoor season. With his event titles Harrison brought home 20 points by himself for the men's team.

Zachary native freshman hurdler Sean "Squirrel" Burrell won the men's 400m hurdles as just a freshman.

Parkview Baptist javelin thrower Tzuriel Pedigo stepped up and threw his sixth and final attempt with a meet best 241’ 1” (73.49 meters). Pedigo is LSU’s first national champion in the event since 1967 when Delmon McNabb won it.

LSU will add their latest title to previous men’s national titles won in 1933, 1989, 1990, and 2002.

The LSU women will try to place on the podium with the event concluding on Saturday from Oregon.