Latest Weather Blog
LSU men's basketball team cancels Saturday's game due to COVID concerns
BATON ROUGE - LSU's men's basketball team has canceled its Saturday, Dec. 12 game against South Florida in Atlanta due to contact tracing issues.
Despite the cancellation, the team is not totally suspending its schedule.
LSU Basketball issued the following statement regarding the game cancellation, Wednesday: "The game will not be played because of contact tracing issues. The team is still conducting basketball activities with the exception of the days off normally scheduled this week because of final exams.
The logistics of the contact tracing causes the cancelation of the contest on Saturday in Atlanta and hopefully a possible replacement game can be scheduled before league play begins on the 29th."
The team has since added an additional home game against Sam Houston on Monday Dec. 14 to replace the canceled game. No fans will be admitted into the arena. Only those on the player-pass lists of the respective teams will be admitted to the Maravich Center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
14 leaders at Fort Hood army base fired, suspended amid investigation
-
Wed morning crash on Miss River Bridge results in five miles of...
-
Supreme court decision on unanimous juries leads to retrial of Jace Crehan...
-
Louisiana may receive 39,000 doses of COVID vaccine
-
Crash near Bluff Road closes LA 74 in both directions
Sports Video
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday