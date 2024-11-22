53°
LSU men's basketball suffers first loss of season against Pittsburgh
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia - The LSU men's basketball team lost its first game of the season Friday afternoon.
The Tigers struggled to score all game in a 74-63 loss to Pittsburgh in the opening round of the Greenbrier Tip-Off in West Virginia.
LSU led the Panthers 28-27 at the half, but Pittsburgh went on a 13-0 run to start the second half thanks to the Tigers going 0-for-12 from the field to start the second half.
LSU was 22-for-51 from the field and just 5-for-21 from 3-point range.
Jalen Reed and freshman Vyctorius Miller led the Tigers with 14 points.
LSU, now 4-1 this season, will play the loser of No. 19 Wisconsin-UCF on Sunday at 2 pm CT on CBS Sports Network.
