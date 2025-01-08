LSU men's basketball struggles out of gate, drops road game to Missouri

COLUMBIA, Missouri - The LSU men's basketball team struggled in the first half of its loss to Vanderbilt Saturday and started slow again Tuesday night in a loss at Missouri.

Missouri jumped out to a 19-point lead late in the first half and never let LSU get within 10 in the second half to cruise to an 83-67 win.

The victory is Missouri's first SEC win since the 2023 season. The Tigers went 0-18 ln conference play last season.

Cam Carter led LSU with 16 points, while freshman Curtis Givens added 15.

LSU is now 11-4 overall and 0-2 in SEC play. Matt McMahon's team will travel to play No. 23 Ole Miss on Saturday at 5 p.m..