LSU men's basketball starts practice with almost entirely new roster

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team will be almost entirely new this upcoming season.

The Tigers only return two players, Jalen Reed and Robert Miller, from the 2024-2025 team that went 14-18 overall and 3-15 in the SEC.

LSU has nine transfers and four freshmen on this season's roster. Overall, according to head coach Matt McMahon, the goal was to get older this season. McMahon told reporters Wednesday that last year the average age of his team was 19, while this season's team has an average age of 22.

In McMahon's first three seasons, the Tigers have failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

"I like the way we've constructed our roster, I like the age and experience," said McMahon. "I think when you're at LSU, the goal is always to get to the NCAA tournament and to win games in the NCAA tournament, and so that'll be the North Star for this group."

LSU started practice on Wednesday and will play its first exhibition game at UCF on October 26. LSU's first regular season game is November 5 against Tarleton State at the Maravich Center.