56°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU men's basketball loses in regular season finale to Florida 79-67
GAINESVILLE - The LSU men's basketball team blew another second half lead as the Tigers fell to Florida in the regular season finale 79-67.
After hitting 14 threes on Wednesday, LSU went 3-16 from distance on Saturday. Florida scored 50 points in the second half. KJ Williams led the Tigers again with 19 points.
Trending News
LSU will face Georgia to start the SEC tournament on Wednesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Massive drug stash under Siegen Lane overpass found by volunteer clean up...
-
Volunteers searching streets of Baton Rouge for missing Georgia man
-
LSU gymnastics club meet brings tourists to downtown Baton Rouge
-
2 Make a Difference: Redz River Run 5K
-
Hayley Arceneaux, pediatric cancer survivor and youngest American to orbit Earth, gives...
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs