LSU men's basketball falls to Alabama, 80-73, despite close first half

Courtesy: @LSUBasketball

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The LSU men's basketball team fell to No. 4 Alabama, 80-73 Saturday night after a hard fought effort.

It was a close first half, and LSU's Corey Chest had possibly the best first half of his career. Chest ended the first half with 10 points, 15 rebounds, one block and a steal.

We also saw dual-sport athlete, Trey'Dez Green make his first career appearance on the hardwood for the Tigers. Green joined the team about two weeks ago after his freshman football season ended. Green did not look out of place at all with a blocked shot that he turned into a dunk for the first two points of his career.

The Tiger defense was also strong in the first half. They held the SEC's leading scorer, Mark Sears, to zero points and two turnovers. Sears did not play for Alabama in the second half of the game.

In the second half, LSU kept it close for the most part, but Alabama would eventually take their lead by 13 points late in the second.

LSU did not give up their fight with Daimion Collins and Jordan Sears scoring the final two Tiger buckets to try to claw their way back to the upset.

Alabama would hold on near the end to get the win, but it wasn't without a scrappy LSU effort.