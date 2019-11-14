LSU men's basketball falls on the road at VCU

RICHMOND, VA - The LSU Tiger basketball team couldn't secure the ball and in the process lost their first game of the season on Wednesday night.

Will Wade made his return to his former coaching grounds to face the VCU Rams in Richmond, and his team wilted under the pressure defense that he once helped create.

LSU turned the ball over 26 times and the Rams converted those miscues into 37 points in their 84-82 victory over the Tigers.

LSU drops to 1-1 on the season and will return to action on Saturday when they host Nicholls in the Maravich Center.

Skylar Mays led LSU with 23 points, however he also finished with with seven turnovers. Both LSU guards finished with seven turnovers as Javonte Smart joined Mays in that distinction, Smart also had 15 points and three assists.

Darius Days, Trendon Watford and Charles Manning all had double-digit scoring as LSU shot nearly 52% from the floor.