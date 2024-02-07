56°
LSU men's basketball falls 88-68 to No. 6 Tennessee

Wednesday, February 07 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Credit to LSU Basketball

KNOXVILLE - LSU lost 88-68 to No. 6 Tennessee Wednesday night in a game where the Tigers fell into a 13-0 hole and never recovered.

Tennessee's leading scorer, Dalton Knecht, posted 27 points with 7 rebounds and 6 assists; On LSU's side, Will Baker led the team in scoring with 16 points and 8 rebounds.

LSU plays at home against No. 16 Alabama Saturday at 11 a.m.

