LSU men's basketball falls 88-68 to No. 6 Tennessee

Credit to LSU Basketball

KNOXVILLE - LSU lost 88-68 to No. 6 Tennessee Wednesday night in a game where the Tigers fell into a 13-0 hole and never recovered.

Tennessee's leading scorer, Dalton Knecht, posted 27 points with 7 rebounds and 6 assists; On LSU's side, Will Baker led the team in scoring with 16 points and 8 rebounds.

LSU plays at home against No. 16 Alabama Saturday at 11 a.m.