LSU men's basketball faces Kentucky in final road trip of the regular season on Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The LSU Tigers are set to face the Kentucky Wildcats in their final road game of the regular season on Tuesday night. The Tigers hold a record of 14-15 this season, including a 3-13 mark in conference play.

LSU is coming off an 81-69 loss at No. 24 Mississippi State on Saturday, in which LSU held a two-point advantage at halftime. Cam Carter had 18 first half points and finished with 23 for his seventh 20-point game in SEC play.

Kentucky is 19-10 and 8-8 in the SEC after the Wildcats suffered a 94-78 loss to No. 1 Auburn at home on Saturday.

The Tigers and Wildcats tip off in Lexington at 6:00 P.M. The game will air on ESPN2 and be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.