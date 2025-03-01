63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU men's basketball drops third straight game with 81-69 loss to Mississippi State

3 hours 41 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, March 01 2025 Mar 1, 2025 March 01, 2025 4:36 PM March 01, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

STARKVILLE, Mississippi - The LSU men's basketball team dropped to under .500 for the first time this season on Saturday after a loss at No. 24 Mississippi State.

The Tigers, now 14-15 overall and 3-13 in the SEC, fell to the Bulldogs 81-69.

LSU led 37-35 at the half but didn't do enough in the second half to get a win over a ranked team for the first time this season.

Cam Carter led the Tigers with 23 points.

LSU plays at No. 17 Kentucky on Tuesday.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days