LSU men's basketball drops third straight game with 81-69 loss to Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Mississippi - The LSU men's basketball team dropped to under .500 for the first time this season on Saturday after a loss at No. 24 Mississippi State.
The Tigers, now 14-15 overall and 3-13 in the SEC, fell to the Bulldogs 81-69.
LSU led 37-35 at the half but didn't do enough in the second half to get a win over a ranked team for the first time this season.
Cam Carter led the Tigers with 23 points.
LSU plays at No. 17 Kentucky on Tuesday.
