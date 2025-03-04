56°
LSU men's basketball drops last road game 95-64 to No. 19 Kentucky

48 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, March 04 2025 Mar 4, 2025 March 04, 2025 8:25 PM March 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The LSU Tigers lost their final road game of the regular season 95-64 to No. 19 Kentucky. The Tigers now hold a record of 14-16 this season, including a 3-14 mark in conference play.

LSU was coming off an 81-69 loss at No. 24 Mississippi State on Saturday, in which LSU held a two-point advantage at halftime. Cam Carter had 18 first half points and finished with 23 for his seventh 20-point game in SEC play.

Kentucky is 20-10 and 9-8 in the SEC after the Wildcats won, which follows them suffering a 94-78 loss to No. 1 Auburn at home on Saturday. 

The Tigers play No. 22 Texas A&M at home March 8 at 3 p.m.

