LSU men's basketball defeats SEC rival Arkansas 95-74

BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball defeated Arkansas 95-74 Saturday in a game that LSU led by double digits most of the way.

LSU took a 4-2 lead in the opening minutes and never conceded it through the rest of the game, as the team proceeded to score 95 points, which is their highest score versus an SEC team thus far.

LSU's strong scoring was helped by Will Baker, who led the team with 25 points and scoring 15 in the first half, on 9-11 shooting and 4-5 three pointers. Jalen Cook, who finished with 20 points and came off the bench, finished the strong scoring with 15 of his points coming in the second half on 4-6 shooting and 2-3 three pointers made.

The Tigers face No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.