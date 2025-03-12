LSU men's basketball begins SEC Tournament play on Wednesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The LSU men's basketball team begins their journey through the SEC Tournament on Wednesday night when the Tigers face the Mississippi State Bulldogs. LSU is the 15th seed after a 14-17 record in the regular season which includes going 3-15 in conference play.

The Tigers finished the regular season on a five game losing streak, which included a 81-69 road loss to the Bulldogs at the beginning of March. The Tigers led 37-35 in that matchup in Starkville at halftime, but ultimately couldn't get the job done in the second half.

In seven games this season, The Tigers had the lead at halftime only to drop the game in the second half.

LSU will be without Vyctorius Miller and Corey Chest for the tournament as the two recover from injuries.

The Bulldogs are 20-11 overall and were 8-10 in SEC play. They finished in a four-way tie for ninth place with Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Georgia and were given the 10th seed based on tiebreaker.

The Tigers and Bulldogs will tipoff at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday night and the game will air on the SEC Network.