Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU men's basketball beats Vanderbilt 75-61

4 hours 14 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, March 02 2024 Mar 2, 2024 March 02, 2024 4:28 PM March 02, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Michael Cauble
Credit to LSU Basketball

NASHVILLE, TN - The LSU men's basketball team defeated Vanderbilt 75-61 Saturday in Nashville and pulled to 8-8 in SEC play with two games remaining.

The Tigers led from the start and never trailed as they built up a twenty point lead at the half 42-22. LSU would see that lead shrink to just ten in the second half but a 13-9 finish by the Tigers secured a pretty remarkable win for Matt McMahon's Tigers who won just two SEC games a season ago.

LSU had five players finish with double-digit scoring and were led by Jordan Wright with 15 points, 7 rebounds and a +/- of 20.

LSU plays at Arkansas Wednesday at 6 p.m. before closing out the regular season at home next Saturday against Missouri.

A pair of wins would give the Tigers their first conference winning season since the 2020-21 year.

