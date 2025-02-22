Latest Weather Blog
LSU men' basketball falls to No. 2 Florida after a dominating first half, losing 79-65
BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball faced one of their toughest opponents Saturday as No. 2 Florida came to town. The Tigers had the momentum with their two-game win streak, but they'd need to play harder than ever to beat the Gators.
The first half started rough for the Tigers as they went down by as much 14 in the first half. However, the Tigers rallied in one of the biggest runs they've had all season.
LSU went on a 22-2 scoring run to end the first half with a 37-31 lead at halftime. The run was highlighted by freshman, Robert Miller III, who had 12 first half points.
In the beginning of the second half, LSU was able to maintain their lead. That was until Florida took the lead with about 12 minutes left to play.
The Tigers did not give up and stayed within reach the entire time, but fell in the end with a final score of 79-65 LSU falls to 14-13 on the season and 3-11 in SEC play.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Live Oaks Elementary Beta Club showcases their talents at state competition
-
2025 Mardi Gras Parade Schedules
-
Federal judge orders additional psychiatric evaluation of Loranger murder, kidnapping suspect
-
Federal judge lets inmates jump-start challenge to Louisiana's execution procedures
-
High water demand, freezing temperatures cause well problem in Albany; boil order...
Sports Video
-
REPORT: Doug Nussmeier to take Saints offensive coordinator role
-
LSU baseball rolling through its roster in early season
-
U-High boy's soccer wins fourth state championship after defeating Loyola Prep 1-0
-
Parkview Baptist girl's soccer defeats Baton Rouge foe, U-High to win 3...
-
LSU baseball's depth at the plate leads to an unstoppable offense early...