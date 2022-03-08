62°
LSU-McNeese baseball game postponed due to weather
BATON ROUGE - LSU Baseball's match-up with McNeese was postponed due to potential heavy rain Tuesday night.
LSU Athletics announced the game has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m..
Tonight's game vs. McNeese has been postponed due to the forecast of significant rain in Baton Rouge. The game will be played tomorrow (Wednesday, March 9) at 6:30 p.m. at The Box! pic.twitter.com/7JWBsML93m— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 8, 2022
