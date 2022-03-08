62°
LSU-McNeese baseball game postponed due to weather

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU Baseball's match-up with McNeese was postponed due to potential heavy rain Tuesday night.

LSU Athletics announced the game has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m..

