LSU may require coronavirus test for students buying football tickets

BATON ROUGE - Students planning to buy tickets for LSU football games may have to test for the coronavirus before they'll be allowed to purchase them, the university announced Wednesday.

During a virtual news conference Wednesday, interim President Tom Galligan said the school is strongly considering a testing requirement for students who want tickets for the fall season. It wasn't immediately clear how the tickets would be distributed.

Additionally, Galligan said the university is on the same page with the governor, who said the state is looking at a 25-percent capacity limit at Tiger Stadium for the season. Galligan also reaffirmed that an official announcement on capacity is imminent.