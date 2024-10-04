LSU may be on a bye week, but there is always football to enjoy in the capital area

BATON ROUGE - Local businesses are gearing up for another weekend of football in the capital area.

2une In prepped for the weekend on 2une In Tailgate at Chicken Shack.

Avid 2une In watchers will know of the ongoing beef between Mia Monet and photographer Patrick Parry as he tries to get Mia to wear the Grambling "G"... he may have succeeded this day.