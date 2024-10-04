79°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU may be on a bye week, but there is always football to enjoy in the capital area
BATON ROUGE - Local businesses are gearing up for another weekend of football in the capital area.
2une In prepped for the weekend on 2une In Tailgate at Chicken Shack.
Trending News
Avid 2une In watchers will know of the ongoing beef between Mia Monet and photographer Patrick Parry as he tries to get Mia to wear the Grambling "G"... he may have succeeded this day.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dockworkers' union to suspend strike until Jan. 15 to allow time to...
-
Amazon hiring 250,000 seasonal workers
-
Four inducted into Manship Hall of Fame during Thursday ceremony
-
Pink pumpkin patch kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Baton Rouge...
-
Deputy accused of passing inmate boyfriend information about gang member