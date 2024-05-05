Latest Weather Blog
LSU loses to Coastal Carolina 11-8; Meet again Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - If there was any question if Coastal Carolina's power travels, the Chanticleers have answered those doubts.
Coastal Carolina hitting 3 home runs to lead LSU 10-5 in the 8th inning. The game ended with one more run for Coastal Carolina and three more runs for LSU; though the Tiger's lost 11-8 Saturday night.
G.K. Young getting the long ball party started with a solo homer to make it 1-0 Chanticleers. Then Connor Owings and Zach Remillard hit back to back jacks in the 8th inning to push Coastal's lead to 9-5.
LSU took the lead in the bottom 4th with a 3 run shot from Greg Deichmann to put the Tigers up 3-1.
LSU ace Alex Lange looking strong on the mound at first, striking 8 out through 5. But Coastal Carolina roughing up Lange in the top of the 6th, as he gave up 4 earned runs to give the Chanticleers the 6-4 lead.
First pitch for game 2 is set for 8 p.m. The broadcast will be on ESPN2 or ESPNU.
