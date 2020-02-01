46°
LSU loses at home to Alabama for 1st time in 8 years

3 hours 12 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 January 31, 2020 10:44 PM January 31, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- The sixth ranked LSU Tiger Gymnastics team wasn't able to overcome injuries and a poor showing on vault as they lose 196.425 to 196.775 to Alabama.

Co-head coach D-D Breaux was forced to use multiple walkons during vault and a fall by Ruby Harrold dug the Tigers into a hole they weren't able to dig themselves out of.

Harrold would respond on bars as she earned a 9.900 in the anchor spot.

Meanwhile freshman Kiya Johnson scored a career highs on on vault and floor on her way to a 39.600 to get her another all-around title. 

"We were in a hole to start but fought back tonight," co-head coach D-D Breaux said. "I am pleased with the amount of fight tonight. We were consistent and really had a great beam lineup tonight. This team gets how to fight in a competition." 

Up next the Tigers they travel to Orgeron State for a tri meet that will also feature Arizona State. The trio will face off on Saturday at 1:30pm.

